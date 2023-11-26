CHICAGO — Retailers are gearing up for Cyber Monday after Black Friday shoppers spent record amounts online.

For some families, it is still a tradition, but for others, the thrill of shopping till they drop may be gone.

“I was actually shocked for being Black Friday that there were so few people here today,” one black Friday shopper said.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers will spend more money this year than last year, but the pace of growth is slowing. Many retailers ordered fewer goods for the season and started holiday sales well before Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s not just about convenience but it’s about consumers taking advantage of these early deals to spread their spending around,” WalletHub Editor Christie Matherne said.

Despite the change in consumer behavior, retailers could still bring in record numbers this Cyber Monday with Adobe Analytics estimating sales to top $12 billion.