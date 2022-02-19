Press Releases

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ) (the "Company") announced today that its sponsor, Breeze Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), requested that the Company extend the date by which it has to consummate a business combination from February 25, 2022, to May 25, 2022 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of up to two three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor …
SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) (the "Company"), in compliance with the CVM Resolution 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market that today the Board of Directors approved a three-year pause in its E175-E2 jet development program. As in previous years, the re-programing of activities is associated with the ongoing US mainline scope clause discussions with the pilot unions regarding the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) …
DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico (AFM) and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) applaud the hard work and collaboration that has allowed the Mexican avocado export program to restart with inspections and avocado exports to the United States to resume, effective today. The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM), working closely with the USDA and local authorities have enacted additional measures that enhance safety for USDA's inspectors and the full value chain in Mexico.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, won Creative Toy of the Year for its global sales sensation, Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, at The Toy Association's 22nd annual Toy of the Year (TOTY) virtual awards gala today. "It was an extremely competitive category, so it makes this award – which already is truly such an incredible honor – that much more significant. Winning Creative Toy of the Year for Magic Mixies is validation that our continued focus on doing things differently and bringing the 'Superhappy' to life is resonating with consumers and the toy industry," said Paul Solomon co-owner, Moose Toys. "We are grateful for the recognition and so proud of the entire Moose team for this amazing accomplishment."
MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Leigh O'Dell of Beasley Allen, Co-Lead Counsel for the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in consolidated multidistrict litigation (MDL) in New Jersey federal court, on behalf of approximately 38,000 women and families harmed by Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder, released the following statement at the conclusion of a hearing regarding Johnson & Johnson's LTL bankruptcy filing: "In today's closing arguments in the LTL bankruptcy hearing, …
HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to announce an increase to its quarterly dividend beginning in 2022 to $0.12 per share, a 9% increase over 2021 levels and a 50% increase since 2019. KBR continues to employ a balanced approach to capital allocation, which includes investments that facilitate sustainable, long-term growth and prudent return of capital to shareholders.
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dara A. Busch, the award-winning co-President of 5WPR issued today a list of influencer marketing myths. Busch of 5WPR notes, "There are plenty of companies that work with influencers on their marketing campaigns. It's a strategy that's constantly changing and evolving, and that has become incredibly popular in the last decade. However, there are certain influencer marketing myths that companies should avoid assuming to be true."
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are aware of a recall of select infant formulas made by another manufacturer and can reassure that no Enfamil products are affected. The health and safety of our consumers is our top priority. All Enfamil, Nutramigen and PurAmino branded products are safe to use and remain available. All of our infant formulas have undergone extensive quality tests and checks, including for Cronobacter and Salmonella, which meet or exceed standards set by U.S. FDA.
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), officially launched today following two years in stealth mode, and announced a strategic partnership with Klaytn, Kakao's global public blockchain project. POQ will be a part of Klaytn's $500M Growth Fund, which will accelerate the adoption of its universal gaming token, Quarters, and the Klaytn platform. Quarters is the first and only compliant and interoperable game token on the blockchain …
WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC or Commission) Office of Compliance and Field Operations is issuing guidance to clarify that CPSC does not recognize an "institutional use" exception for household substances that require special packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act ("PPPA" or "the Act"). Products that meet the definition of a "household substance" must comply with the special packaging requirements under the PPPA, regardless of how the substance is labeled. Even substances intended for institutional use only, and labeled as such, must be in special packaging unless the packaging meets one of the recognized limited exceptions. Although CPSC staff may consider certain factors, discussed below, when determining whether to seek corrective action, no blanket "institutional use" exception exists for covered …
NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INKEY List, the #1 trending skincare brand* that has transformed the category with intuitive and effective ingredient-led formulas, announced today a significant minority investment from Aria Growth Partners, a leading consumer-focused private equity firm. Based in the U.K. and co-founded in 2018 by Colette Laxton and Mark Curry, The INKEY List has grown nearly 600% in just 3 years to become a global leader in skincare. While deal terms were not disclosed, The INKEY List plans to use the investment to continue their rapid global growth and to continue making skincare solutions more accessible to consumers.
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York, NY 10007(212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771stockinfo@weisslawllp.com SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS)
VANCOUVER, BC, February 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00am PDT/1:00pm EDT. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 (Vancouver), +1 (416) 764-8659 (Toronto) …
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toy history was made today when The Toy Foundation unveiled the winners for the prestigious 22nd annual Toy of the Year Awards (TOTY) during a virtual event attended by play professionals and toy fans from around the world. In keeping with tradition, the awards ceremony included the induction of four industry trailblazers into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame, as well as a spotlight on The Toy Foundation's charitable initiatives. One hundred percent of …
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Machinery, the local Cat dealer in Middle and West Tennessee, and North Mississippi, is rebranding its Thompson Power division to align with evolving energy markets and innovative products being developed by Caterpillar Inc. Thompson sells and services Cat commercial and industrial generator sets, industrial engines, marine engines, and microgrid and renewable energy systems. Thompson Power will now be known as Thompson Energy Solutions.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 200 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701. The meeting is open to all stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Bath Treats is making sleep-care a primary part of self-care with their new Sweet Dreams Collection of bath and body treats. The new bath bombs, body scrubs, body butters, and pillow mists are handmade in Las Vegas, Nevada with simple and effective plant-based ingredients and relaxing scents to engage in a soothing self-care routine to help you unwind before your head even hits the pillow.
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Gideon Orion as Managing Director on its investment sales platform. Mr. Orion is based in Los Angeles, California and will join the firm's national seniors housing property sales team led by Managing Director, Joshua Jandris. Mr. Orion will be focused on originating and executing seniors housing property sales opportunities across the United States.
HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation today named Jerry Dunn the company's new Vice President of Refining, where he will oversee operations at the company's three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas. Dunn previously served as Vice President and General Manager of the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, a position he has held since 2018.
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Break Free NYFW held its maiden showcase on Monday, February 14th featuring designers Wu-Sah, Jacquline City Apparel, Love Disorder, Adorn Your Clothes, and LadyCat. These designers came together to raise awareness for the nonprofit organization, 10,000 Beds, which has a scholarship fund to assist those struggling with substance use disorders attend a rehabilitation center of their choice for treatment. "The fashion industry has long been an influencer …