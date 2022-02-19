Press Releases

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC or Commission) Office of Compliance and Field Operations is issuing guidance to clarify that CPSC does not recognize an "institutional use" exception for household substances that require special packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act ("PPPA" or "the Act"). Products that meet the definition of a "household substance" must comply with the special packaging requirements under the PPPA, regardless of how the substance is labeled. Even substances intended for institutional use only, and labeled as such, must be in special packaging unless the packaging meets one of the recognized limited exceptions. Although CPSC staff may consider certain factors, discussed below, when determining whether to seek corrective action, no blanket "institutional use" exception exists for covered …