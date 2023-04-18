DENVER, Colo. (WGN) — Frontier Airlines launched their “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass” packages last week that allow passengers to purchase an unlimited number of flights.

The pass includes access to over 75 United States destinations and international destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

For each flight purchased with the pass, Frontier Airline passengers would only pay $0.01 in airfare before taxes, fees, and charges. While the pass is valid, passengers can book an unlimited number of flights.

Frontier Airlines travelers will be able to confirm bookings 24 hours before departure for domestic flights and 10 days prior to international flights.

Flights must be booked through flyfrontier.com and are subject to blackout periods. Add-ons such as bags or seats are not included with the pass.

Passengers can purchase a summer pass for $999 to fly anytime between April 11 and Sept. 30. An annual pass will allow passengers to fly all year starting April 11 for $1,999 annually.

Travelers can now book flights through May 24 as part of the early access pass.

