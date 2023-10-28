CHICAGO — It was another successful finish at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday.

It was a sea of pink outside Soldier Field as runners prepared for the 2023 Komen Chicago Race for the Cure.

Loved ones of those who battled breast cancer and survivors took part in the race and shared stories of the battles they faced.

Susan G. Komen’s sister started the foundation in 1982 with the promise that she would help find a cure. Since then the organization has more than $1 billion for research and programs that support breast cancer patients.

The group raised nearly half a million dollars during Saturday’s race, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.