Carlos Watson is CEO of OZY Media, a forward-looking media company focused on the next and the new. The Miami native is a former contributor to MSNBC and anchor on CNN who has hosted OZY TV shows on Hulu, Amazon Prime, BBC Worldwide, and PBS, among others. A graduate of Harvard and Stanford Law School, Watson is known for his ability to persuade high-profile guests to open up about a wide range of topics on camera. He launched OZY, a daily digital news and culture magazine, in 2013.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction