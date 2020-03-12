Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Chelsea Manning attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York. Former intelligence analyst Manning is again asking a judge to let her out of jail. Her lawyers filed a motion seeking her release Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in federal court in Alexandria, Va. The lawyers say Manning has shown during 11 months of incarceration that she can’t be coerced into testifying. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of the former Army intelligence analyst Thursday after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her has disbanded.

The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to testify to the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks.

A hearing had been scheduled Friday; Manning had argued that she had shown she proved she could not be coerced into testifying and should be released.

On Wednesday her lawyers said she attempted suicide while at the Alexandria jail.