BERWYN, Ill. — A handgun was recovered and several students were taken into custody Friday morning at Morton West High School in Berwyn, according to police.

A shift commander for the Berwyn Police Department said a lockdown was initiated around 10 a.m. after two school resource officers learned a student was possibly armed.

As they investigated, the shift commander said officers found one handgun and took several students into custody. It’s not clear if any of the students are facing charges at this time.

No one was threatened with the gun, the shift commander said.

The incident is still under investigation.