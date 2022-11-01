Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
63°
LIVE NOW
WGN Morning News
Chicago
63°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics from The Hill
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Biden in Illinois Friday ahead of midterms
Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up protection
Why is there no Powerball winner yet?
Police: 2 separate child luring attempts in Austin
WGN News Now
Chicago Scene
Chicago Weather
Chicago Area Radar
Chicago Weather Blog
Chicago Forecast
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings for Chicago area
Chicago area school closings
Submit an Ask Tom Why
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Powerful, 50+ mph wind gusts expected early Saturday.
Top Stories
Remembering WGN meteorologist Roger Treimstra
Video
High winds arrive to Chicago area for the weekend
Rainy day, weekend ahead for Chicago area
Video
Severe Weather Outlook
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
A look back at Walter Payton’s touchdown ‘Trifecta’
Top Stories
Grifol: ‘This club is prepared to do great things’
Video
LaVine on 1st back-to-back of season: ‘I felt good’
Video
What did Roquan Smith think when Bears traded him?
Does Justin Fields believe the Chase Claypool trade …
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
9 at 9: Ziptop flip flops, Lulule-men, how to shower …
Video
Top Stories
Dean’s Weekender: Smashing Pumpkins, Jodeci, dinos …
Video
Dean’s Reviews: ‘My Policeman;’ Weird Al Story
Video
Adorable 4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
Video
Mr. Fix It Lou Manfredini with tips on tidying up …
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Films
WGN Marketplace
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Berwyn
Crews battle fire at Dollar General in Berwyn
Top Berwyn Headlines
Popular
Chicago teacher fights to clear his name after allegations
3 $100k, 9 $50k winning IL Powerball tickets sold
Remembering WGN meteorologist Roger Treimstra
U of C: 7 suspected druggings of drinks reported
Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way
Man charged with murder of missing pregnant girlfriend
Check your mail — the IRS may owe you money