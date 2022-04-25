September 30, 1988, the Cubs were finishing up an 85-loss season. But on this day, the leader of the free world made what was an unscheduled stop at Wrigley Field.

Larry Potash and the Backstory team look back on the visit, which saw President Ronald Reagan throw out the first pitch and do a little play-by-play on WGN with Harry Caray and Steve Stone.

Backstory with Larry Potash airs Saturday nights at 6 p.m. on WGN. Catch up on previous seasons of Backstory with the podcast at WGNtv.com/Backstory via Stitcher, iTunes, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.