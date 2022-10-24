The history of the Chicago mob is largely dominated by men. Imagine growing up in Chicago and one day finding out your grandmother was a key player for The Outfit.

In this segment for Backstory, Larry Potash meets the Nitto family, who’s ancestor, the late Annette Nitto, was a crucial figure in the Capone-era and beyond.

