WGN-TV to air Season 9 of ‘Backstory with Larry Potash’ Saturday nights beginning November 6

CHICAGO, October 18, 2021— Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the ninth season of Backstory with Larry Potash, with all-new episodes airing on Saturday nights, beginning November 6 at 6:30pm CT. Larry explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Encores air Sundays at 11pm CT on WGN-TV. New episodes of Backstory with Larry Potash will also be livestreamed Saturdays at 6:30pm CT starting November 6 at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.

Backstory with @LarryPotash returns.



New time.

New stories.

New Backstory.



Backstory is back and all-new. Saturdays in November at 6:30p on @WGNTV. pic.twitter.com/PmIMm8s97G — WGNTV (@WGNTV) October 18, 2021

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as download podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever podcasts are available. Podcasts will also include all-new exclusive/digital-only stories. In addition, select stories from new episodes will be available the week after each episode premieres.

Some of Season 9’s topics will include:

The backstory of the beloved Bozo the Clown character and the many men who played him.

The story of how a slave’s recipes are preserved and how his family hopes to turn them into a booming business.

How “National Donut Day” evolved from a WWI mission to helping a persecuted group of Americans get mainstream acceptance.

The backstory of rollerskating; the evolution of a “fad” that comes and goes to its transition from exercise activity to cultural movement.

The artist using 19 th century methods to give the audience a chilling warning for the future.

century methods to give the audience a chilling warning for the future. A mysterious manuscript catalogues a who’s who of one-time Chicago mobsters… but who wrote it?

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather mobile app. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Court TV, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com