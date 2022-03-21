CHICAGO, March 21, 2022— Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the 10th season of the Emmy Award-winning Backstory with Larry Potash with all-new episodes airing on Saturday nights, beginning April 2 at 6pm CT. Larry, with the help of photojournalist Mike D’Angelo, explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Encores air Sundays at 11pm CT. New episodes of Backstory with Larry Potash will also be livestreamed Saturdays at 6pm CT starting April 2 on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; as well as WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app.

Click here for a sneak peek.

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory with Larry Potash can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as download podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever podcasts are available. Podcasts will also include all-new exclusive/digital-only stories. In addition, select stories from new episodes will be available the week after each episode premieres.

Season 10 topics include:

The backstory of Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon’s M.I.A headband from Super Bowl XX. Also, a father and daughter catalogue a series of peculiar and historic houses.

A closer look at the cultural legacy of the Playboy Clubs through the eyes of those who worked there. Also, the debate about statues in the public square.

The mysteries of space and the search for answers via a historic observatory. Also, the family who lived next door to John Wayne Gacy shares the correspondence they had with him.

Larry cracks open his old baseball card collection to look at the phenomenon of baseball cards. Also, a pioneering stuntwoman makes history on wheels.

