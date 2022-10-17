On September 5, 1964, The Beatles arrived in Chicago for the first time.
Upon their arrival at Midway Airport, 5,000 fans were waiting to see them and kept at a safe distance behind a chain link fence. The Beatles were ushered into a black limousine but not before enterprising WGN reporter Steve Schickel was able to get in a question to Paul McCartney.
Their set list before 15,000 screaming fans at the International Amphitheatre that night?
- Twist And Shout
- You Can’t Do That
- All My Loving
- She Loves You
- Things We Said Today
- Roll Over Beethoven
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- If I Fell
- I Want To Hold Your Hand
- Boys
- A Hard Day’s Night
- Long Tall Sally
