On September 5, 1964, The Beatles arrived in Chicago for the first time.

Upon their arrival at Midway Airport, 5,000 fans were waiting to see them and kept at a safe distance behind a chain link fence. The Beatles were ushered into a black limousine but not before enterprising WGN reporter Steve Schickel was able to get in a question to Paul McCartney.

Their set list before 15,000 screaming fans at the International Amphitheatre that night?

  • Twist And Shout
  • You Can’t Do That
  • All My Loving
  • She Loves You
  • Things We Said Today
  • Roll Over Beethoven
  • Can’t Buy Me Love
  • If I Fell
  • I Want To Hold Your Hand
  • Boys
  • A Hard Day’s Night
  • Long Tall Sally

