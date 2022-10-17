On September 5, 1964, The Beatles arrived in Chicago for the first time.

Upon their arrival at Midway Airport, 5,000 fans were waiting to see them and kept at a safe distance behind a chain link fence. The Beatles were ushered into a black limousine but not before enterprising WGN reporter Steve Schickel was able to get in a question to Paul McCartney.

Their set list before 15,000 screaming fans at the International Amphitheatre that night?

Twist And Shout

You Can’t Do That

All My Loving

She Loves You

Things We Said Today

Roll Over Beethoven

Can’t Buy Me Love

If I Fell

I Want To Hold Your Hand

Boys

A Hard Day’s Night

Long Tall Sally

