These heroes of Black baseball paved the way for Jackie Robinson

The Negro Leagues turn 100 this year. While many of the players never reached Major League notoriety, several people are working to shine a light on their legacy.

Larry Potash shares the stories of unheralded Negro Leagues stars who paved the way for legends like Jackie Robinson, and one man’s mission to bring a long-forgotten stadium that hosted many Black Baseball legends in Detroit back to life.

A century later, the legacy of the Negro Leagues lives on. This is the backstory.

And for more information, log on to Negro Leagues Baseball Grave Marker Project and Historic Hamtramck Stadium

