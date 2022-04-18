Chicagoan Joe Rauen’s approach to music is a little weird, because, well, the instruments he plays are weird. Learn what drove this Berklee-trained musician to embrace the odd, including a suitcase bass, a tennis racquet banjo, and an electric shovel guitar in this Backstory segment from Larry Potash.

