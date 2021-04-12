The team you’ve never heard of that helped change sexist basketball rules

There was a time when the “experts” dictated different rules for Women’s Basketball. They only play half court, as some believed running full court was just too much for women’s delicate sensibilities.

It wasn’t long before women showed how wrong that thinking was.

This is the story of the Texas Cowgirls, a pioneering women’s team based in Chicago, that paved the way for future generations.

