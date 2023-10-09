Elliott Ness and the Untouchables, along with Treasury agent Frank Wilson, were instrumental in taking down Al Capone.

However, there was another force working behind the scenes, a group of Chicago businessmen, the so-called “Secret Six.”

In this segment for Backstory, Larry Potash talked to a man who has a personal connection, as well as insights to the secrets.

