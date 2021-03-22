The Midwestern automotive pioneer who took on the Big Three

The Big Three Automakers may not be quite what they once where, but they undoubtedly altered the course of American history.

Henry Ford, William Chrysler, and the Dodge brothers were household names and pioneers alike. These titans of the automotive industry made it tough for the smaller independents to thrive.

But one did, thanks to an innovative man who set up shop not in Detroit, but Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Larry Potash has the backstory on Charles W. Nash.

Backstory airs Saturday nights at 10:30 on WGN. Catch up on previous seasons of Backstory with the podcast at WGNtv.com/Backstory via Stitcher, iTunes, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.