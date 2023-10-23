It’s a Wonderful Life isn’t a hit at the box office in 1946. But decades later it becomes a Christmas classic.

In this segment for Backstory, Larry Potash unearths the hidden meanings contained in the sets, props, and more. You may never see it the same way again.

Backstory with Larry Potash airs Sunday nights at 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on WGN, or stream it anytime on the WGN+ app on your smart TV with Amazon Fire, Roku, and Apple TV. Check out the Backstory podcast at WGNtv.com/Backstory via Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.