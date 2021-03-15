The amazing body of work of sports photographer Don Sparks

Photographer Don Sparks’ work reflects a long career from the mid 50s through the 70s as a photographer of some of the biggest names in the NBA, MLB, NFL, and more. These rarely seen images include some of the great names in sport as well as the arts. How did he capture such great images? And what is his greater legacy? Larry Potash has the backstory.

