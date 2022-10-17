In 1921 the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma was the site of a nothing less than a race massacre. African-Americans were murdered, their homes and business burned down. Why was this tale largely lost to history for both Blacks and whites?

Larry Potash traveled to Oklahoma to meet a small group of people searching for justice, a century later.

