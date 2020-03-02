Offal offers unique culinary concoctions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fulton Market District is one of the hottest spots to get dinner in the city. At restaurants like The Publican and Cafe Marie-Jeanne, guests can sink their teeth into some unconventional entrees like calf brains, pig ears and chicken livers.

It sounds awful—and it is.

Offal, meaning "rubbish" or "animal waste" in various languages, is the entrails of a butchered animal

Whether you pronounce it "aw-ful" or "oh-ful", the chefs behind these dishes swear that they are delicious.

Considered a useless byproduct by many, offal cuisine is gaining in popularity. Larry Potash gives us the past, present, and future of this culinary tradition through the eyes of some very talented local chefs.

Backstory with Larry Potash airs Saturday nights at 10:30 on WGN-TV. Check out the Backstory podcast wherever you get your podcasts and at WGNtv.com/backstory