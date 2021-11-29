Meet the newest Tempel Lipizzan horse: Baby Agatha

The Lipizzan horse has been around since the 1560’s and is the oldest European breed of horse. Tempel Farms has almost 60 years of operation and has been doing public performances since 1982, in particular the art of dressage.

Esther Buonanno of Tempel Farms introduces us to their newest Lippizan, Agatha.

Backstory with Larry Potash airs Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m. on WGN. Catch up on previous seasons of Backstory with the podcast at WGNtv.com/Backstory via Stitcher, iTunes, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts