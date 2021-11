CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a U-Haul truck in the city's West Englewood community area Sunday night, according to police.

Police said a U-Haul truck was traveling southbound in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue just after 9 p.m. when the driver of the U-Haul ran a red light and struck a Chevy Avalanche that was traveling eastbound on 74th Street.