In the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis, on October 19th, 1962, President John F. Kennedy paid a visit to Chicago to give a speech at the Cook County Democratic dinner at the Aerie Crown Theatre.

Check out this footage from the WGN archives including his arrival at O’Hare, the motorcade, and parts of the address.

