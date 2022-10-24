From the WGN Archives, we take you back to June 1986, when a tip from an Indiana farmer led authorities to discover the bodies of mob boss Anthony Spilotro and his brother Michael.

Then-WGN reporter Steve Sanders filed this report on the scene shortly after the bodies were found.

Anthony Spilotro, who was famously portrayed by Joe Pesci in the 1995 film ‘Casino,’ was later confirmed to have met his demise in a Bensenville basement, according to testimony given in the “Family Secrets” trial in 2007.

