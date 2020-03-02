Fast Eddie: Meet the man who helped convict Al Capone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In all of the depictions of Al Capone's reign as the crime boss of Chicago, one name has repeatedly gone unmentioned.

You might not know the name "Fast Eddie," but his story is crucial to the infamous gangster's downfall.

He was the man who helped the Feds nail Al Capone on tax evasion charges. But his legacy is greater than that. Larry Potash digs into the backstory of the man they called “Fast Eddie."

