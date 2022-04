In this Backstory piece, Larry Potash provides a short history of the M.I.A./P.O.W. movement through the viewpoint of a select few families who lost loved ones in Vietnam and WWII, and their struggle to find answers.

Also, how Bears QB Jim McMahon gave a boost to the movement during Super Bowl XX.

Backstory airs Saturday nights at 6pm on WGN-TV. Check out the Backstory podcast at WGNtv.com/Backstory via Stitcher, iTunes, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.