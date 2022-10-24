Researching your family tree can help you understand where you’ve come from but it’s just a chart full of names. What about the faces that go along with those names? They can be hard to find.

In this piece for Backstory, Larry Potash tells the story of one man’s mission to bring people closer to their ancestors.

Backstory airs Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and Sunday nights at 11 p.m. on WGN-TV and on the WGN+ app, available on Amazon, Roku, Apple TV, and any smart TV. Check out the Backstory podcast at WGNtv.com/Backstory via Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.