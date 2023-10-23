It was the deadliest maritime disaster in the history of the United States, the sinking of the S.S. Sultana right after the end of the Civil War. And yet, no one was ever convicted of a crime, despite evidence of gross negligence.

Larry Potash profiles a man with a personal connection to the tragedy, and a remarkable discovery he’s made about his ancestor.

