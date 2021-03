CHICAGO, February 24, 2021— Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the seventh and eighth seasons of Backstory with Larry Potash, with all-new episodes airing on Saturday nights, beginning March 6 at 10:30pm CT. Larry explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Encores air Sundays at 11pm CT on WGN-TV. All broadcasts of Backstory with Larry Potash are also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Watch Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as download podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever podcasts are available. Podcasts will also include all-new exclusive/digital-only stories. In addition, select stories from new episodes will be available the week after each episode premieres.