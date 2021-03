Illinois was a free state before the Civil War. But one man found a loophole that allowed him to own slaves. Then he started to kidnap freed slaves, and sell them back to people in slave states. A relic of this operation remains in Equality, Illinois. This is the Backstory.

Listen to this story on the “Backstory with Larry Potash” podcast in the player below. Subscribe to Backstory on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.