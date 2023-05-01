It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County.

The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood.

Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” at the nearby Brighton Theater. It’s believed they watched two showings of the film, then left for home.

But they never made it.

Larry Potash has the story of a crime that changed Chicago forever.

Watch the three part series

Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders in the links below

Backstory airs Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and Sunday nights at 11 p.m. on WGN-TV and on the WGN+ app, available on Amazon, Roku, Apple TV, and any smart TV. Check out the Backstory podcast at WGNtv.com/Backstory via Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.