Over 2,000 Lustron homes were constructed in America shortly after World War II, through 1950. What makes them special? Why was production stopped? And what drives this father-daughter team’s obsession with these peculiar, historic homes?

Backstory airs Saturday nights at 6:30 on WGN-TV.

Check out the Backstory podcast at WGNtv.com/Backstory via Stitcher, iTunes, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.