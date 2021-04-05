A brief history of the bicycle and Chicago’s role in it

The first bicycles, known as velocipedes but nicknamed “boneshakers,” first appeared in Chicago after the Civil War. By the 1890’s Chicago was the bike manufacturing capital of America. And who can forget the iconic phrase “a Brand. New. Schwinn. Bicycle!” if you hit bucket Number 6 in the Grand Prize Game on Bozo’s Circus.

In this Backstory, Larry Potash looks at the the history of the bike and the role Chicago has played.

