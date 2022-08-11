(Motor Authority) — To add some peace of mind for anyone considering buying one of its cars, Maserati has launched a new warranty program that covers the powertrain for up to 10 years.

Called the Extra10 Warranty Program, it is offered in addition to the existing Extended Warranty program that extends the whole vehicle’s coverage to up to five years, from the standard three-year factory warranty. In both cases there’s no mileage limit.

The powertrain warranty is available worldwide, though only from Oct. 1 in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, and it can be added to existing cars no older than nine years and six months from the registration date. It covers items like the engine and transmission.

Maserati Nettuno 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6

There are extras beyond just the powertrain coverage. The warranty also comes with a pick-up and return service to your home, as well as a courtesy car.

Ferrari was a pioneer when it comes to extended warranties, including for powertrains, and this has helped alleviate doubt in buying the brand’s older vehicles, which in turn has boosted resale values considerably in recent years.

Likewise, Maserati’s new powertrain warranty should help the brand as it aims to attract new customers with more affordable offerings, such as the recently revealed 2023 Grecale crossover.