Lamborghini Huracán production ends next year, with the off-road-ready Huracán Sterrato the last of the regular production models.

However, Lamborghini will undoubtedly launch a series of special editions before production finally ceases along the lines of the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario that was revealed on Thursday.

The one-off car was developed under Lamborghini’s new Ad Personam Opera Unica program, similar to the Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica shown in August. It is based on the track-focused Huracán STO and celebrates this year’s 10th anniversary of Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsports department.

Performance upgrades distinguish this version, as does livery inspired by the Lamborghini’s SC63 LMDh race car. Making up that livery are the green Verde Mantis and black Nero Noctis colors, combined with a three-color racing stripe.

Lamborghini Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario

The car also sports Squadra Corse logos and a “Squadra Corse 10° Anniversario” script on the doors. Inside, it has a similar color scheme to the exterior, plus track goodies such as four-point seat belts and a roll bar. Carbon-fiber floor covers with a unique plaque are also found in the cabin.

The car also has performance upgrades developed by Squadra Corse, making the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario the first street-legal car to be developed by Lamborghini’s motorsports department. The upgrades include the new flics at the front, revised mounting of the rear wing, four-way adjustable dampers (instead of the standard adaptive units), and unique Bridgestone tires with a new compound claimed to deliver more consistent performance over multiple laps at the track.

All Huracán STOs, including the SC 10° Anniversario, come powered by a 5.2-liter V-10 rated at 630 hp and mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive. The Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario also bleats from an Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

Lamborghini has already been spotted testing its successor to the Huracán. The new car is due in late 2024 and is expected to skip the Huracán’s V-10 in favor of a plug-in hybrid setup built around a twin-turbocharged V-8.

