The first customer example of Aston Martin’s stunning new DB12 grand tourer has been claimed. The buyer battled it out with rival bidders at a charity auction held in France last week.

The final price paid was $1.6 million and the proceeds benefit AIDS research foundation amfAR. The auction took place during the amfAR Gala coinciding with the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and was attended by multiple celebrities, including actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, rapper Queen Latifah, models Heidi Klum and Bianca Balti, and athlete Alica Schmidt.

The first customer example of the DB12 is a Launch Edition that according to Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman features some “special” signatures, including those of current Aston Martin Formula 1 racing drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso. The car also wears the DB12’s hero color, a special Q by Aston Martin paint finish known as Iridescent Emerald. The paint contains a blend of gold xirallic pigment that according to Aston Martin gives off a bronze-colored highlight in certain light.

Unlike its DB11 predecessor, which offered V-8 and V-12 options, the DB12 is offered exclusively with a V-8, at least for now. The engine is the familiar Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that was also offered in the DB11, though here it’s tuned to a supercar-worthy 671 hp. It gets mated to a rear-mounted 8-speed automatic, with drive sent to the rear wheels through an electronic limited-slip differential.

Aston Martin hasn’t ruled out the return of a V-12, though it may be reserved for a more extreme DB12 or possibly a separate model line positioned like the former DBS. Rumors say hybrid technology could also be added to the DB12 at some point.

Inside the car is the typical blend of leather with accents such as wood, metal, and carbon fiber. As is the case with all Aston Martins, only genuine materials are used. For example, if a surface of the DB12’s exterior or cabin looks like carbon fiber, it is. This is also true for the grille, which is actual metal and not plastic with a metal-like coating often used by other automakers.

Aston Martin DB12

New for Aston Martin when it comes to interior treatments is the DB12’s high-tech dash. It features digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and plenty of physical controls for frequently used functions. The infotainment system is Aston Martin’s own design and offers full support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as over-the-air updates.

Deliveries of the DB12 are scheduled to start in the third quarter of the year. Pricing information will be announced closer to that time. A DB12 Volante convertible has been spotted testing, and a debut is likely next year. Aston Martin also has a new Vantage sports car due later this year.

