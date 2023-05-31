A redesigned Range Rover Sport arrived for 2023, and for the 2024 model year the handsome SUV gains a performance flagship called the Range Rover Sport SV.

The track-focused SUV is the successor to the previous-generation Range Rover Sport SVR, and the name change is meant to signify that buyers this time around can add a full serving of personalization options. Vehicles from JLR with an SV in their names are developed by the automaker’s SVO personalization division.

The Range Rover Sport SV is powered by the BMW-sourced turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 found in the Range Rover. The engine features a mild-hybrid system and boasts a peak output of 626 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. It’s mated to an 8-speed automatic and a standard all-wheel-drive system.

To ensure the SUV can handle at the limit, JLR engineers have made a number of upgrades to the Range Rover Sport’s chassis. These include a new rear subframe, revised suspension geometry, a faster steering ratio, and unique SV calibrations for the all-wheel-drive system, rear-wheel steering, brake-based torque vectoring, and an active locking rear differential.

The key handling upgrade, however, is what JLR refers to as the 6D Dynamics suspension. This is a combination of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs, and pitch control, which according to JLR can keep the vehicle’s body at an almost level stance during hard cornering. That’s impressive considering the system also eliminates the need for conventional anti-roll bars.

Depending on the drive mode selected, with a new SV Mode being the most extreme, the ride height is between 0.4 and 1.0 inch lower than other Range Rover Sport models. The various modes also adjust elements such as the throttle response, transmission calibration, all-wheel-drive and steering systems, and exhaust note.

While the standard wheels are forged alloys, buyers can choose a 23-inch carbon-fiber design that JLR claims saves more than 75 pounds combined in unsprung mass. Buyers can also choose carbon-ceramic brake rotors instead of the standard iron set to save a further 75 pounds in unsprung mass. Carbon fiber is also used for the hood and seatbacks.

The Range Rover Sport SV’s wheels are staggered in size, as are the Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires, which measure 285 mm up front and 305 mm at the rear. According to JLR, the setup delivers in excess of 1.1 g on the skid pad, which is 22% higher than what the previous Range Rover Sport SVR could deliver on summer tires and closer to what you get from track-focused sports cars.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV 2024 Range Rover Sport SV 2024 Range Rover Sport SV

For its first year of production, the Range Rover Sport SV will be available exclusively in a special Edition One grade, and via invite only. Unique treatments include Edition One branding on the front splitter, center console, door sills, and puddle lamps. A new feature called the Body and Soul Seat has also been introduced. It relies on transducers built inside the seat to generate vibrations to let you “feel” the beat of a song. However, there’s also a wellness program designed to reduce stress and increase relaxation by influencing the variation in time between heartbeats.

Pricing information for the U.S. market will be announced at a later date.

With the arrival of the Range Rover Sport SV, the company is also introducing an updated infotainment system across the Range Rover Sport lineup. The system, which features a 13.1-inch touchscreen, gains permanent digital sidebars with sliding controls for frequently used functions, like adjusting the volume or climate settings. The latest system also has built-in Amazon Alexa and support for over-the-air updates.

Also new is Country Road Assist, which uses navigation information to adjust vehicle speed to account for curves and posted speed limits when adaptive cruise control is activated.

