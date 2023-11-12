The Genesis G70 compact sedan enters the 2024 model year with a new standard powertrain, upgraded standard brakes, and some interior updates.

A 2.5-liter turbo-4 replaces the previous 2.0-liter turbo-4. The new engine produces 300 hp, which is 48 hp than before. Previously available Brembo brakes are also now standard.

A twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 remains available as well, with output unlikely to change from the 2023 model’s 365 hp. Expect standard rear-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive to remain as well, with an 8-speed automatic as the only transmission option. Genesis once offered a 6-speed manual transmission, but that option was dropped for the 2022 model year.

Exterior styling is unchanged except for a new version of the Genesis logo and two new available colors: Vatna Gray and Kawah Blue.

2024 Genesis G70

Small changes were made inside as well, including a new climate-control display, frameless rearview mirror, and two new two-tone color options: Obsidian Black/Fog Gray and Obsidian Black Vanilla Beige.

Rear side airbags and USB-C charging are now standard, and the G70 gets digital key functionality that allows a smartphone to be used in place of a key fob. The digital key is paired with Apple Wallet or Samsung Pass, allowing users to share access to a car without physically handing off a key fob.

The G70 debuted for the 2019 model year and received a major refresh for 2022 that ramped up the style while giving the sedan a more grown-up personality. The G70 remains Genesis’ smallest sedan, sitting below the G80 and G90 in the lineup.

A timeline for North American availability of the 2024 Genesis G70, as well as pricing information, will be released later this year.

