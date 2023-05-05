The first of three U.S. races on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, the Miami Grand Prix, takes place this weekend. It will be followed late in the season by races in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas.

The Miami race is now into its second year, and is once again being held at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit located in and around the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium complex.

The track ranks high in terms of top speeds compared to other circuits, with only the Italian, Mexican, and new Las Vegas grands prix expected to see higher speeds.

It stretches 3.36 miles in length and features a mix of 19 low- and high-speed corners, along with three DRS zones. It’s also very narrow in some places compared to standard, permanent racetracks, particularly around the third sector.

Miami International Autodrome, home of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

A new surface means grip levels will be an unknown factor for teams. Pirelli has nominated its mid-range tire compounds for use in the race: the C2 as the White hard, the C3 as the Yellow medium, and the C4 as the Red soft.

The positioning of some of the barriers, along with rumble strips, has also been altered compared to last year.

The weather on the coast of Miami is very changeable, though at present the forecast is for fine conditions throughout the weekend. Ambient temperatures are expected to reach higher than 86 degrees.

Going into Saturday’s qualifying session and Sunday’s race, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen leads the 2023 Drivers’ Championship with 93 points. Fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is close behind with 87 points, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is third with 60 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull leads with 180 points, versus the 87 of Aston Martin and 76 of Mercedes-Benz AMG. Last year’s winner in Miami was Verstappen driving for Red Bull.

