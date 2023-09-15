Attendees of Bonhams’ auction next month in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, will see a pristine example of the Ferrari 250 GT TDF go under the hammer.

The car is a 1959 example bearing chassis number 1401. According to its listing it is the last long-wheelbase TDF with a body by Scaglietti.

The current estimate is between five million and seven million euros (approximately $5.3 million and $7.5 million based on current exchange rates).

Although Ferrari used the TDF designation in recent years on a version of the F12, the three letters weren’t part of the name of the earlier TDF cars, like this 250 GT whose official name is 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione. It was only later added following some successes of the 250 GTs in the former Tour de France race for cars. Chassis no. 1401 was entered in the 1960 running of the Tour de France, though it is unclear how well this car did in the race.

1959 Ferrari 250 GT TDF bearing chassis no. 1401 – Photo credit: Bonhams

The car originally left the factory with a red exterior and beige interior. Its first owner was Luigi Taramazzo, a resident of Bordighera, Italy. He entered the car in a number of races around Italy, including the 1959 Garessio-Colle San Bernado hill climb, which he won. He soon sold the car to Gérard Spinedi of Geneva, Switzerland, who painted it gold metallic and also raced the car.

It then traded hands a few more times before eventually ending up with Plinio Haas in 1976. The resident of Arbon, Switzerland, held onto the car for the next 37 years, often driving it in races for classic cars. After Haas passed away in 2013, the car was transferred to his son Felix, who sold it to current owner Marc Devis in 2014.

Devis commissioned a full restoration in 2016, which saw the car reunited with its original engine. The engine is a 3.0-liter V-12 estimated to deliver around 280 hp.

The auction is scheduled for Oct. 8. Other impressive cars set to grace the block include a 1929 Bugatti Type 37 Grand Prix, a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, and a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

