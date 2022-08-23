Internet Brands

Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
81°
LIVE NOW
WGN News replay
Chicago
81°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Highland Park Parade Shooting
Chicago News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Destination Illinois
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics from The Hill
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Red light cameras n Oakbrook Terrace reactivated
Video
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation …
White House to announce $10K student loan cancellation
Violence Prevention Index ranks Chicago 3rd best
Video
WGN News Now
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Check out cool photo captured by Intl. Space Station
Top Stories
China’s largest lake drying up in extreme heatwave
Gallery
See color-enhanced imagery of storm that hit Dallas
Gallery
‘State of Disaster’ declared in Dallas for record …
Gallery
30 years on—a look back at the impact of Hurricane …
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Michael Kopech placed on injured list by White Sox
Top Stories
What to see in the Sky-Liberty’s Game 3
Bears set starter’s playing time for preseason finale
Albert Pujols brings pain to Cubs’ fans again
Bears cut WR Dazz Newsome on Tuesday
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Historic Lyric Theatre in Blue Island reopened
Video
Top Stories
The List: Life lessons from movie quotes
Video
Around Town checks out Visceral Dance Chicago
Video
9 @ 9: Would you try this mustard flavored ice cream?
Video
Larry’s World: Ride The Wind Day
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Marketplace
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Report: EV tax credit rules might accelerate Hyundai …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red is a 1,300-hp …
Popular
Man charged after 3 killed outside Jeffery Pub
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
FL stepdad gets life after server slips boy note
Video captures armed robbery of couple
Historic Lyric Theatre in Blue Island reopened
Man charged after pushing person onto CTA tracks
Burglars enter Park Ridge home while owner was napping