(Our Auto Expert) — Although the average new-car price in America will surpass $50,000 this year, many affordable new-car options are still available.

As interest rates continue fluctuating, Americans are looking for ways to save money. Automakers are listening, offering affordable vehicle options for every budget.

From vehicles that offer great fuel economy to high-performance hatchbacks, here are some affordable options on the market.

If you’re on a tight budget, consider the Subaru Impreza. The base model starts under $25,000 and comes well-equipped for the price. With a generous portion of cargo room, with the rear seats down, the hatchback offers a cavernous cargo capacity of 56 cubic feet. The cherry on top is its fuel economy. The Impreza gets 27 mpg city and 34 mpg highway.

For consumers who demand more capability, consider the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. With five-passenger seating as standard, Santa Fe offers more interior room while remaining affordable. More standard features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear sunshades, navigation-based adaptive cruise control, and a 10.3-inch center touchscreen. The base model starts at just under $29,000 and provides incredible value for the price.

One of the most affordable electric vehicles currently on the market is the Nissan Ariya. It starts at just over $43,000 and has a range of 304 miles. It’s important to do your research to ensure you have plenty of charging stations around you before signing the dotted line. It features Nissan’s updated driver-assistance system ProPilot 2.0, which debuted on the Japanese-market Nissan Skyline sedan.

A hybrid vehicle might be a good compromise if electric vehicles have you thinking about range anxiety.

Value-conscious shoppers should think about the Hyundai Elantra HEV. It’s smooth, exceptionally fuel-efficient, and feature-packed. The Elantra Hybrid offers excellent value for the money and really makes a case for itself among other hybrid sedans. It’s a hybrid, meaning you aren’t fully committing to electric, getting the best of both worlds and starting at just under $25,000.

If you’re looking for the best price on a new vehicle, it’s worth considering working with your local dealer. They may have the best financing options available.