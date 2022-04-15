Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
39°
Chicago
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Chicago News
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
US rocked by 3 mass shootings on Easter weekend
26 counties where homeownership is now unaffordable
Woman stabbed to death in Evanston
3 bodies pulled from water in 2 days
WGN News Now
WGN News Now Español
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Where, exactly, is the O’Hare thermometer located?
Top Stories
Sunday Forecast: Unseasonably cold, mostly cloudy …
Video
Chicago’s Easter Sunday weather—recent years and …
Why are waves on Lake Michigan higher in the winter …
7-Day Forecast: Cold, cloudy Easter ahead with chance …
Video
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Bulls return to the playoffs Sunday vs Bucks
Video
Top Stories
WNBA players: Life in Russia lucrative, lonely
Much-anticipated match with LA Galaxy awaits Fire
Video
NHLPA: Director not responsible in Hawks scandal
Cubs, White Sox honor Jackie Robinson on Friday
Video
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Django Reinhardt guitar master at the Green Mill
Video
Top Stories
Kel Mitchell’s path from child actor to pastor
Video
Actress, Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub talks about her …
Video
9 @ 9: The worst restaurant customers
Video
3rd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Tornado Relief
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Nissan, Infiniti tease electric vehicles; due in …
Top Automotive Headlines
Which Plug-in hybrids are the best for 2022?
How much car can I afford?
Americans want big, luxurious SUVs
How to detail your car like a pro: A step-by-step …
Steven Spielberg reportedly working on new ‘Bullitt’ …
Federal EV charging networks: $5B over 5 years, now …
More Automotive
Is ‘no-haggle pricing’ a good idea?
California hit a cumulative 1M plug-in vehicles; …
Safest cars in America for 2022
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
This is the average price of a used car in each state
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
Popular
City’s top 5 taco spots — according to Chicagoans
3 bodies pulled from water in 2 days
26 counties where homeownership is now unaffordable
8 of 10 most affordable suburbs in Chicago area
Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released
5 big changes at Six Flags this season
Woman stabbed to death in Evanston