“Adelante, Chicago” is a show that focuses on the Hispanic community. Hosted by Lourdes Duarte, “Adelante, Chicago” airs biweekly Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. CT and late Sundays at 2 a.m. CT on WGN 9 Chicago, covering a wide range of topics including education, community, family, living and politics. Entertainment is also featured including musical guests, chefs and actors. Click here for more info.