Glen Ellyn man competes in Winter Olympics

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A Glen Ellyn man has made it to the top of the speedskating world, and his friends and family are gathered to watch him compete in Beijing on Sunday.

21-year-old Ethan Cepuran has been training for this day since he was just two years old.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., Cepuran and his U.S. team placed second in the quarterfinals, advancing to the semi-finals to compete against Russia.

If Team USA wins that matchup, the Americans will advance to the gold medal round.

This is Cepuran’s first Olympics, and he’s hoping it won’t be his last.

Ethan and Team USA compete again Tuesday morning at 12:30 a.m.