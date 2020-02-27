Man killed, another man critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting

Posted 4:59 AM, February 27, 2020, by , Updated at 06:51AM, February 27, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Two men were shot, one fatally, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East 69th Place.  Police said the two men were walking when someone got out of a black SUV and opened fire.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the head and upper body. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and is in critical condition at the same hospital.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter.

No one is in custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.