Sentencing date set for JoAnn Cunningham in murder of son AJ Freund

Posted 6:32 AM, February 27, 2020, by , Updated at 09:24AM, February 27, 2020

AJ Freund (left) and his mother JoAnn Cunningham.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A judge set a sentencing date for JoAnn Cunningham, who pled guilty in the beating death of her son 5-year-old son AJ Freund.

She appeared in court briefly Thursday morning, and the judge set her sentencing date for April 30 at 9 a.m. Cunningham pleaded guilty in December, and faces up to 60 years in prison.

Andrew Freund Sr. also appeared in court right after JoAnn, and waived his right to a trial by jury.

Freund Sr. pleaded not guilty in the April murder of their 5-year-old son AJ. The boy was fatally beaten and then buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.

The next court date for Frend Sr. will be April 24 at 9 a.m.

