Marni Yang’s defense to appear in court Thursday

Posted 8:58 AM, February 27, 2020, by

CHICAGO — Marni Yang’s defense will appear in court Thursday to try to prove prosecutors withheld evidence in the murder trial of Rhoni Reuter, the girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle.

Yang was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to life in prison.

But her attorneys said a fingerprint found at the murder scene should be run through a national DNA database.

Yang’s team also said there was video that was not presented as evidence.

Prosecutors said Yang killed Reuter out of jealousy, because she was pregnant with Gayle’s child.

